Self-trained sculptor infuses life into clay figures in Mancherial

Macherial: Creating life size clay figures of wild animals is not an easy job. It requires special skills and understanding of the anatomy of animals to come up with such figures. However, for Gudimetla Narayana, it comes naturally as he infuses life into the sculptures of wild animals. Thanks to his father’s occupation – pottery.

A native of Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the self-taught sculptor has been making clay figures of a wide range of wild animals after he was engaged by Forest department officials in Mancherial district.

Narayana regrets that he has not been paid monthly pension of Rs 1,500 from the department of Culture and Tourism, Telangana, for the last six months due to lack of funds with the wing. He is survived by a daughter and two sons. “Whenever I called up officials concerned, they told me that I would get the assistance soon. But, they are not answering my calls now,” he said.

He is currently making sculptures of tigers, lions, leopards, deers, sloth bears, peacocks, crocodiles using cement, sand and iron at Gandhari Children Park on the outskirts of the town.

“Narayana was roped in to accomplish the task when a contractor failed to deliver the service, citing rise in prices, a fortnight back. Narayana’s charges are relatively low to complete the job.

He is moulding attractive figures of wild animals, which will be put on display to attract visitors at Gandhari Vanam on the outskirts of the town,” Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer M Nagabhushanam said.

“I ventured into this field with the basics I learned from my father and drew inspiration from a sculptor from Maharashtra, who made idols of Lord Ganesha in Manuguru 15 years ago,” Narayana told Telangana Today.

He added he could make idols of Telangana Talli and won accolades from former Minister T Harish Rao for sculpting the statue a few years back. He charges Rs 10,000 per idol.

The sculptor claimed that his works were being used in several parks of Khammam and Warangal districts. He added that he could mould statues of several gods, freedom fighters, iconic figures of the country, prominent politicians of the State and tribal deities Sammakka Saralamma. He added that he could play Dholak (a two-headed small Indian drum) for eking out life when he does not get employment.

