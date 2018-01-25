Risky stunts prove costly to this youngster in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Twenty-five-year-old T Siva is a die-hard fan of Telugu film star, N Balakrishna who is popular for his unique stunts in movies.

Siva an MBA graduate hailing from Kareemabad in Warangal district, decided to do something like his favourite actor. When he came to attend nature’s call along the tracks near Bharatnagar railway station, he decided to execute his plan.

On seeing the MMTS train coming from behind, he wanted to shoot a selfie but it went wrong as he fell on the sides of the tracks due to the wind induced by the train.

Siva’s cousin said the former tried to shoot the selfie on the spur of a moment. “He was repenting for what he had done after his family members were shell-shocked when they came to know about the video through vernacular news channels,” he said.

The police, who took a serious note of the incident, said Siva was extremely lucky to have survived. “Luckily, he escaped with injuries after he fell on the sides of the tracks otherwise it could have more dangerous to him,” a railway official said.

Secunderabad Government Railway Police SP G Ashok Kumar inspected the spot along with Nampally Railway Inspector K Adi Reddy. Speaking to media persons, Kumar cautioned people not to indulge in such dangerous stunts. The police would take serious action if they come to know about anyone taking selfies near railway stations, he warned.