‘Selfie crazy’ persons suffer more in Chengicherla fire mishap

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The craze for selfies can prove costly and several victims who ended with burns in the fuel tank explosion at Chengicherla will vouch for this.

When a major fire broke out from the 20,000-litre capacity petrol tank in an enclosed site a little away from Warangal highway on Friday afternoon, several passersby instead of scurrying to safety, pulled out their mobiles and tried to ‘capture’ the flames. They clearly failed to comprehend the intensity of the fire and were caught unawares in the act of filming themselves against leaping flames till successive blasts of fire hit them. Such was the ferocity of the blaze that some of the victims had their clothes burnt down. Most of the 15 injured are still undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

According to the Rachakonda police, the six seriously injured were identified as P Vasu (25) of Mallapur, S Venkatesh Naik (25) of Medipally, Shaik Ibrahim (65) of Rehmathnagar, M Swamy (35), N Nagulu Gopala Chary (40) and Mohd Jalil Khan (50), from Chengicherla.

Impact immediate

Medipally Inspector K Jagannath Reddy said the tanker exploded almost 15 minutes after it caught fire. “Following the explosion, people gathered within no time. Among the injured, a majority were those who were trying for selfies,” he said. A few other onlookers who stopped their vehicles too were injured.

He said a special force was deployed to control and monitor the crowd at the spot. “Despite cautions, people were not ready to move away from the site and there was a point when the police had to resort to force and push them back,” he said.

Meanwhile, S Venkatesh Naik, a contract employee at Chengicherla RTC depot, who suffered 76 per cent burns, is in a critical condition with doctors suggesting observation for another three days.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch R Umamaheshwara Sarma said Naik was on the way home from depot for lunch. “He was the first victim to suffer the impact. After the explosion, the petrol spilled over to his body and caught fire,” he said.