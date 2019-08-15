Selfie Star fancied for Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 11:02 pm

Pune: The Todywalla-trained Selfie Star, who is in good condition, may score in the Highland Rule Trophy 2000 metres a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails will be announced 1 hour before the commencement of the first race. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

1. Laburnum 1, Sylvester 2, C’est L’Amour 3

2. Selfie Star 1, Oriana 2

3. Ms Boss 1, Rospomare 2, Stick To The Plan 3

4. Kariega 1, Fleur De Lys 2, Arrowfield 3

5. Patriots Day 1, Cupido 2, Shivalik Skies 3

6. Soldier Of Fortune 1, Knight Superior 2, Between Friends 3

7. Silver Flames 1, Bonafide 2, Chosen One 3

Day’s Best: Selfie Star.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.