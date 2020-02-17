Selfie with a sapling

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: With the aim of increasing the green cover in the State, the ‘Haritha Haram’ team visited different places and distributed a variety of saplings to enthusiasts. This was done as part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations.

Participants at various places planted the saplings including varieties like aloe vera, tulsi, and amla, among others, clicked selfies and posted them on social media. Around 3,000 saplings were distributed in a day. The event took place in General Post Office, Abids, and Osmania Medical College, Koti.

“Air pollution is the biggest environmental hazard of our time and airborne pollutants are responsible for about one-third of deaths from stroke. Planting a tree would help us for a better tomorrow,” says Pyata Srinivas, Gunfoundry division BC cell president. A Jayashankar, S Sai Kumar, P Naveen Varma and others took part in the event and encouraged the students to plant trees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter