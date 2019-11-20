‘Sell your cotton crop only at CCI centres to get MSP’

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Suryapet: Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Wednesday asked farmers to sell their cotton produce at CCI (Cotton Corporation of India) cotton purchasing centres that would guarantee minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

Launching a CCI cotton purchasing centre set up in Doctor and Friends Ginning Mill at Chinthalapalem in the district, Saidi Reddy said farmers should not approach middlemen and brokers who would cheat them by offering price less than MSP for the crop. The Government has set up CCI cotton purchasing centres with the objective of ensuring MSP for the crop produced by farmers and the farmers can utilise the CCI purchasing centres to get the best price for their produce.

He said that the farmers should dry up cotton crop and maintain the moisture percentage below eight percent while bringing it to the CCI cotton purchasing centres to get the MSP.

The payment amount will be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers by the government within three days after the purchase, he added. The MLA said that elected representatives and members of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis should create an awareness among the farmers on the matter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.