Seminar on art and culture in Deccan at MANUU

By | Published: 12:36 am 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Haroon Khan Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKCDS) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is organizing a two-day national seminar on “Evolution of Sciences & Arts, Civilization & Culture in Deccan, from Kakatiya to Asafjahi period” on January 29 and 30, 2020. The inaugural session will be held on January 29, 10.30 am. at Library Auditorium, MANUU Campus.

According to Prof. Naseemuddin Farees, Director I/c, HKCDS, Prof. Arvind P. Jamkhedka, Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi will be the chief guest. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU will preside over the inaugural. Prof. M. N. Sayeed, Bengaluru, Prof. K. Muzaffar Ali Shahmiri, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool will be the guests of honour. Eminent intellectuals, researchers, historians of Deccan and scholars from universities will present papers.

