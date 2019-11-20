Seminar on career in civil services held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: A seminar on ‘Civil Services – A step towards a bright future’ was organised by the Hyderguda Shakha of Agarwal Samaj.

In his address, Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, recounted his journey to become an IAS officer and shared instances from his life as a civil servant.

C A Manoj Agarwal, president of the Hyderguda branch of Agarwal Samaj, said the seminar was aimed at creating awareness about civil services as a career option among the youngsters in the community. The Central Committee members of the Agarwal Samaj were felicitated with saplings to create eco-consciousness, a press release stated.

Neeharika Reddy, a practising lawyer and director of IAS Brains, an institute for civil services coaching, spoke extensively about the civil service examination.

