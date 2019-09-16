Seminar highlights role of mentors

By | Published: 12:36 am 5:32 pm

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and British Council have jointly organised a seminar on mentoring teacher researchers on the varsity campus. One of the principal objectives of the seminar was to explore the role of mentor which aids active research in the case of teacher researchers.

Inaugurating the seminar, EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar said the varsity is one among the five central universities in the country that has been granted graded autonomy by the University Grants Commission, and only one of the two central universities in south India.

Under graded autonomy, the varsity can start a new course or programme, department or school or Centre in disciplines of its existing academic framework. Two new off-campus centres can be started in every five years as stipulated by the UGC regulations. The university can also hire foreign faculty from top-500 world renowned institutions, without approval of the UGC.

Prof. Kumar mentioned that the university currently has two members of faculty from the foreign institutions on teaching assignments.

The VC drew on his personal experiences as a researcher to dispel the deep rooted misnomers about research as a weird and peculiar activity. He advised the researchers to run extra-mile in pursuing research and be resilient whenever the premises in research throw a challenge in arriving at proper conclusions.

Prof. Kumar stressed on ethical research as the true outcome of scholarship. He cautioned the teacher-researchers to be wary of proper documentation and develop a sense of intellectual honesty which leads to personal as well as professional excellence.

Dr. Rama Matthew, and Dr. Jason Anderson, University of Warwick, UK, delegates from various universities, teacher-researchers, students and officials of British Council were present at event.

