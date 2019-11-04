Seminar in Warangal marks International Week of Science and Peace

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Warangal Urban: Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Warangal Urban district committee, in association with Social Welfare Residential (girls) school jointly organised a seminar on “Science and peace with experiment Chemistry” on Monday. The seminar was conducted as part of the the International Week of Science and Peace-2019 celebrations.

Addressing the students, JVV leader and KITS Warangal associate professor of chemistry Dr D Prabhakara Chary said, “In 1986 it was first observed celebrating the international week of science and peace on November 10 to start celebrations of International year of peace. It was proclaimed as an International week of science and peace by the UN General Assembly in the month of Dec 1988. The events and activities associated with the progress of science and technologies as well as preservation of peace and safety to be conducted as a week-long celebrations.

The objectives of these celebrations are promotion of the international peace science security and cooperation, protection of environment, promotion of human rights, promotion of the mankind development socially and economically.

On this occasion, he also gave scientific approach and life experiences shared with suitable examples. He also highlighted that the present education is strongly linked with knowledge, skill, quality are as outcomes. “Quality mainly depends on values and attitude. Attitude habituated by hard work with discipline among school students community,” he added.

“If anybody drinks water by storing water in copper bottle it is not healthy. Copper reacts with dissolved oxygen (DO) in the water and forms harmful chemicals and more over DO levels will be decreased in the water. Copper bottle has more rate gives less health and silver bottle gives more health with less rate,” he added. Principal K Ashoka Reddy and teachers and students attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter