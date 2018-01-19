Seminar on military effectiveness at College of Defence Management

By | Published: 1:40 am

Hyderabad: A two-day seminar on ‘Military Effectiveness in India’ was inaugurated by Goa University Vice-Chancellor Varun Sahni at the College of Defence Management on Thursday.

Prof Sahni, in his inaugural address, said such seminars essentially generate new ideas and invoke thought process amongst practitioners, decision makers and various stakeholders. He identified the critical need for a matching military power and military effectiveness to supplement the diplomatic and economic initiatives for consolidating the country’s position as a regional leader and global emerging power.

To achieve the aim, he said there was an imperative need to exploit coherent and aligned strategy, structures for civil-military relations, equipment, training, doctrine, capacity for innovation, convert resources in terms of funds, manpower, technology and natural resources.

All pillars of the government and society need to come together towards building the military strength and development of strategic thinking, he said.

Major General Sandeep Sharma, CDM Commandant, said the annual seminar at the college was an apt platform for discussion on contemporary strategic issues by experts, leading thinkers and military leaders, according to a release.