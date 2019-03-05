Seminar on Advances in Geo-Sciences at OU

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the Centre of Exploration Geophysics (CEG), Osmania University is organising an international seminar on the theme ‘Advances in Geo-Sciences for Exploration of Minerals and Oil and Gas’ on March 14 and 15.

The seminar will feature deliberations on advances in geo-scientific exploration techniques for mineral, oil and gas exploration. Some of the other topics to be discussed include geophysical exploration, geological and geo-chemical exploration, environmental geosciences, geo-scientific instrumentation, remote sensing and management of geo-scientific data.

The CEG was established at the Department of Geophysics, OU in 1969 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, with full financial support under an Indo-Russian bilateral collaboration with the Moscow Geological Prospecting Institute, Moscow.