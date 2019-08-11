Seminar on career opportunities

By | Published: 12:55 am 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: The University Industry Interaction Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) is conducting a seminar on overseas education and career opportunities. The participants will be provided information regarding career opportunities in engineering abroad, requirements to pursue higher education in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc.

Speakers from British Council, PTE Academic, Arizona State University, US, Manhattan Review, Seneca College, Canada and JNTU-H will take part in the event which will be held at the UGC-HRDC Auditorium, JNTU-H campus on August 17 from 9.30 am. Interested candidates can register free through the link https://forms.gle/sk2BXdotUNR5PomcA.

