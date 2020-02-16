Seminar on groundwater law held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A one-day national seminar on Ground Water Management Law was organised by the Environment Law Cell of Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad.

Around 41 research papers were presented during plenary and technical sessions. The inaugural session had the participation of Justice Gurugubelli Yethirajulu, former Judge of AP High Court, Dr RC Jain, Adviser, Groundwater Resources Development Corporation, Gujarat, Prof M K Ramesh, NLSIU, Bengaluru, Prof Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Director of SLS, Dr Anuradha Binnuri, Deputy Director, SLS, Dr Sanu Rani Paul, Assistant Professor and convener of the seminar.

In the key note address, Dr Jain deliberated on the legal provisions in the Constitution and other legal provisions on the groundwater law and also on the model groundwater law in India. Prof Ramesh stated that water availability and its usage required legal regulation.

Justice Yethirajulu enlightened the audience on the importance of constitutional provisions that include water as a fundamental right with various judicial pronouncements. He also appreciated the novel experiment done by the Telangana government through Mission Bhageeratha and Kaleshwaram projects in tackling drinking water and groundwater issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.