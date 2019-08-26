Seminar on ‘Monsoons over India’ held at UoH

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, School of Physics at University of Hyderabad (UoH) held a series of special lectures by Satish R Shyete, a renowned geophysicist and oceanographer, to deliver his internationally acclaimed lecture on ‘Physics of monsoons over India and surrounding seas: A primer’.

The speaker drew attention to the patterns of monsoon in the subcontinent and stressed upon the physics of the process. He explained the origins of Indian monsoons.

In his lecture, Satish also put focus on distribution of rainfall as the belt moves upward onto the country. To relate the lecture to the contemporary times, he added the reference of erratic rainfalls throughout the country, floods some places and droughts at others.