Seminar on quality of education

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) Deemed University, Hyderabad, and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) have jointly organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Enhancing Quality in Higher Education’ at IFHE campus.

Dr BS Madhukar, Adviser, NAAC in his inaugural address elucidated the technicalities of NAAC accreditation process. He hinted that the new format of accreditation and assessment process is underway which will lead to positive changes in the education sector.

Madhukar mentioned that henceforth the new accreditation process will give weightage to qualitative (20 percent), quantitative (70 percent) assessments and student satisfaction survey for the remaining 10 percent.

Dr J Mahender Reddy, Vice Chancellor, IFHE highlighted the context of organising the seminar in the light of Government of India’s initiatives for promoting quality in higher educationAbout six technical sessions have been conducted in two-day event. Over 150 delegates from across the country representing various universities and colleges attended the seminar.