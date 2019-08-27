Semper Fidelis, Tetra Rama please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Semper Fidelis, Tetra Rama & Exclusive Blue worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Kate (Ritesh) 47, moved easy. Bar Et Law (Akshay Kumar) 47.5, moved easy. Explosive (Trainer) 47, handy. Shivalik Valley (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved easy. The Special One (RB) 48, moved freely. Vancouver (B Nichil) 47.5, moved very easy.

800m:

Warrior Supreme (B Nichil) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Francis Bacon (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Ambitious Approach (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Rapid Fire (RB) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Versallies (B Nichil) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Hopscotch (N Rawal) & Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (P Sai Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, pair finished level.

1000m:

Vijays Singham (App) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Mr. Shanghai (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Air Strike (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, eased up.

1200m:

Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

800m:

Her Legacy (Suraj Narredu) & Alta Vita (N Rawal) 55, 600/40, pair moved well. Sublime (Gopal Singh) & No Compromise (Ashhad Asbar) 55, 600/41, former 2L in front.

1000m:

Southern Crown (App) & Whiskery (Harinder Singh) & Flag Of Honour (AA Vikrant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41, trio moved well. Paso Robles (C Umesh) & Ultimate Risk (Ajit Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former shaped well. Buttonwood (App) & Sacred Lamp (Aneel) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42, former moved well.

1200m:

Dance All Night (Arshad Alam) & Sweet Pistol (Rohit Kumar) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair worked well. Cincia Azzurra (Akshay Kumar) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39, maintains form.

1400m:

The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) & Southern Legacy (Ashhad Asbar) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42, former maintains form.

1600m:

Tetra Rama (Akshay Kumar), Exclusive Blue (Suraj Narredu) & Ajmal Birju (Gaddam) 1-58, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, Tetra Rama & Exclusive Blue shaped well.

