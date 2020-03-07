Sending chills down your spine

By | Shweta Watson | Published: 10:10 pm

As you know, madness is like gravity… all it takes is a little push,” The Joker famously said. And Srividya Basawa has taken the plunge. No, not in the way you are thinking. The filmmaker has made a gritty, woman-centred psychological thriller – at the young age of 30! Titled Madha, the movie is set to release on March 13 in theatres.

So what does Madha mean? “It is a Sanskrit term which means ‘insanity personified’,” reveals Srividya. The likes of director Harish Shankar, actor Navdeep and producer Mahesh Koneru are coming forward to support Srividya. The Hyderabad-based filmmaker has an interesting story to share on how she entered the industry. “I was always into films, so I dropped out of engineering and began researching about films extensively.

I learnt about films through YouTube tutorials. Neither did I go to film schools nor do I have any family from the industry. I made some cinematic weddings, ad films and a TV show before venturing into feature filmmaking,” she shares. Madha has already won 26 awards at film festivals around the world such as the Berlin Flash Film Festival, London International Motion Picture Awards, The Indie Fest Film Awards in California and Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

However, production houses weren’t keen on backing her project and her mother Indira Basawa funded the movie. Talking about the story of the film, the debutante says, “It revolves around an orphan woman called Nisha, who all women can connect to, but in a darker perspective. Nisha is targeted by a guy called Arjun, who she thinks is in love with her.

However, his intentions are not innocent and he traps her. The movie focuses on how women get manipulated and harassed in the society. I took that idea and made it into something entertaining and thrilling. Though I had the idea back in 2011, only in 2017 did we begin shooting. If you really love serious and experimental cinema, then you will love Madha.” So who is portraying Nisha? “I found Trishna Mukherjee, the lead actor, while watching her on the show Crime Patrol.

My mom and I were really impressed with her work and connected with her. If it was not for her, Madha wouldn’t be as good. She is hard-working and though she doesn’t speak Telugu, she dubbed the dialogues herself,” reveals Srividya.

Though mainstream cinema is increasingly dominated by men, some women are breaking through with interesting work. But what are the hardships they face? “I was the king of my kingdom as I produced the movie,” she laughs and adds, “I didn’t face difficulties while shooting the film. However, getting it out was a big deal.

I did face some problems as a debutante. As a female filmmaker, if I was working under a production house, I would probably face more hardships.” Hollywood filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who also makes psychological horror movies such as Mother! And Black Swan, inspires Srividya.

Talking about her future projects, she concludes, “I would love to make different kinds of movies but they will all inspire or disturb the audience. It won’t be a regular masala film. Movies shouldn’t just be about action sequences and peppy songs.”