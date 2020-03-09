Senior actor Kalyani turns director

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Senior actor Kalyani also known by the name Kaveri in film circles, will be testing her luck as a filmmaker. A Telugu-Tamil bilingual, the untitled movie is touted to be psychological love thriller based on real life incidents. Besides directing the movie, she is producing the movie under the banner K2K Productions.

She made her Telugu debut with the movie Seshu and later Kalyani had won praise for Ravi Teja-starrer Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru for which she was awarded Nandi Award for Best Actress. Pellamtho Panenti, Vasantham, Kabaddi Kabaddi, Dongodu, Pedababu are among other Telugu films she has acted in.

The pre-look and teaser glimpse of the film have been released on Monday by director Puri Jagannadh marking Holi. Regular shoot of the film will commence soon. Chethan Cheenu, Siddi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rohit Murali, Shweta and others play key roles in the film.

She started her career as a child artiste in Malayalam movie industry and has been doing films since 1986. She was last featured in Taxi Wala in which she played Vijay Deverakonda’s sister-in-law.