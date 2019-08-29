Senior Army official visits EME Centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on Thursday visited 1 EME Centre and after laying a wreath at EME War Memorial, Secunderabad paid homage to the soldiers of the Corps of EME who laid down their lives for the country.

He also felicitated outstanding sportsmen and achievers of the Centre, EME Records and EME Depot Battalion and inaugurated a state-of-the-art recreation room ‘Sindhu Hall’ for soldiers in the Centre.

Rao addressed Sainik Sammelan where 2,200 officers, JCOs, other ranks and also the civilian defence employees of the Centre, EME Records and EME Depot Battalion were present.

