Senior Army official visits EME Centre in Hyderabad

Published: 29th Aug 2019
EME Centre
Major General N Srinivas Rao, GOC, TASA being briefed by Colonel Debadas Nanda, Deputy Commandant about the initiatives of 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad during his farewell visit to the Centre on 29 Aug 2019. Brigadier Sandeep Bhalla, Commandant, 1EME Centre also seen.

Hyderabad: Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on Thursday visited 1 EME Centre and after laying a wreath at EME War Memorial, Secunderabad paid homage to the soldiers of the Corps of EME who laid down their lives for the country.

He also felicitated outstanding sportsmen and achievers of the Centre, EME Records and EME Depot Battalion and inaugurated a state-of-the-art recreation room ‘Sindhu Hall’ for soldiers in the Centre.

Rao addressed Sainik Sammelan where 2,200 officers, JCOs, other ranks and also the civilian defence employees of the Centre, EME Records and EME Depot Battalion were present.

