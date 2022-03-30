Senior Assistant lands in ACB net while accepting bribe in Narsapur

Medak: A woman Senior Assistant working at the Narsapur Sub-Treasury office was trapped by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while she was accepting the bribe in the Medak district on Wednesday. The accused K Mamatha has demanded Rs 4,000 bribe from one MD Abdul Khadeer, son of a retired teacher.

As Khadeer’s father, a retired teacher, and her mother died, Khadeer was roaming around the STO office for over a year for the release of death benefits of her parents. Delaying the release of the benefits, Mamatha reportedly demanded the bribe. She was produced before First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.