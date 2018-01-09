Senior citizen held for fraud in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station’s White Collar Offence wing (WCO) arrested a senior citizen on Monday for allegedly cheating shareholders and selling a company’s assets without their knowledge.

According to the police, T Bose Babu, 64, was the managing director of Ameerpet-based Teck Bond Laboratories Private Limited. According to the police, Babu created a fake power of attorney in the name of B Janaki — a shareholder of the company — and executed an assets transfer agreement (ATA) to Clininvent Research Private Limited. Further, without the consent and knowledge of the shareholders, he sold the assets of the company to Clininvent Research Private Limited.

Following a complaint from one Nikhil Baheti, the police booked Babu and others.