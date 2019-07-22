Senior citizens learn new skills in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: For hundreds of senior citizens, Sunday turned out to be a useful day as they could learn how to use mobile apps in smartphone, computers, English and other skills.

During ‘Elders (Family) World’ event organised by Elders Club International Foundation (ECIF) at AV College of Arts, Science and Commerce here on Sunday, senior citizens also participated in various health check-ups. Training sessions on mobile usage such as booking cabs, autos, WhatsApp texting, watching YouTube videos, sending SMS, capturing pictures, recording videos and others such activities were offered to senior citizens. This apart, senior citizens were taught how to send emails and operate TV channels. They also had a chance of attending spoken English classes.

M Jagadeeshwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Women, Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens who was present during inaugural session requested the participants to always involve in activities. “Playing games, meeting old friends, visiting new places and doing exercise will always give you a positive attitude”, he said.

S Swathi Reddy, Secretary, Metropolitan Legal Services Authority, G Chandraiah, retired High Court Judge and honorary chairman of ECIF, M Krishna Reddy, managing trustee of ECIF and others were present on the occasion.

