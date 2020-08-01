Senior comedian Ali plants saplings at Manikonda

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Telugu comedy actor Ali expressed his happiness at being invited to be a part of Green India Challenge.

Accepting the green challenge from mimicry artiste Siva Reddy on Saturday, Ali along with his family members planted saplings marking Bakrid festival, at his residence near Manikonda in the city. “I am very happy and thankful to MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating such programme,” he added.

Ali further nominated his brother Khayyum and brother-in-law Karim to continue the chain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .