Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy passed away on the intervening night of July 27-28.

Reddy had been unwell for the last few days and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

On Saturday night he fell ill again and was moved to AIG hospital where he was declared dead.

He was 77.