Senior dentist Venu Yadav elected as president of IDA Warangal

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Warangal Urban: Senior dentist B Venu Yadav has been elected as president of Indian Dental Association, Warangal Branch, on Thursday.

Other members elected to the new body include Jayasimha Reddy as secretary, Raghunath as treasurer. Those elected to the new executive committee are; Purushotham, Pranay, Raji Reddy, Varun Raja, Dinesh Varma, Ramesh Babu, Naveen, Karthik Pati, Prasad, Sai Charan, Abhilash Reddy, Sangarsh, Chandra Charan, Sai Kumar, Shyam Sunder, Pothu Suresh and Lingamurthy.

State unit office bearers Sravan Kumar, Manoranjan Reddy, Anil Reddy and Rajinikanth oversaw the election process and congratulated the new team.

