Senior GHMC officials at the disposal of Municipal Administration

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Hyderabad: For the smooth conduct of urban local bodies elections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has placed the services of few of it’s senior officers at the disposal of the Director of Municipal Administration till the election process is over.

The senior officers who will work under the control of the Director of Municipal Administration, Hyderabad for the elections include Shruti Ojha, S.Pankaja, P.Saroja and S.Jayanth Kumar. Meanwhile, D.Jaya Raj Kennedy, Additional Director working as Additional Commissioner will continue to be in the GHMC and will additionally work for ULB elections under the control of Director of Municipal Administration, Hyderabad.

