Senior IAS and IPS officers go on heritage trot in Hyderabad

Published: 2:15 pm

Hyderabad: In a first, senior IAS and IPS officers of the State mounted on horses and went around the city on a morning trot. The group included Arvind Kumar, principal secretary MA&UD, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner Hyderabad City Police and other senior officials of the GHMC and Hyderabad City Police

An initiative of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, around 20 officials started from the Goshamahal police ground along with the members of Indian Polo Association. The group covered the older parts of the city known for its rich heritage.

The officials traversed through the Goshamahal, Nayapul, High Court, Charminar and concluded their journey at Chowmahalla Palace.

Watching the ‘kotwal’ on horseback was a surprise for many citizens. The GHMC senior officials got first hand information about the civic conditions across the areas.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar also interacted with junior police officers and gave them suggestions.

Hyderabad Commissioner said a new thrill has been added to the inspection and improved inter departmental coordination all clubbed into great weekend morning.

Captain P R Singh and Siraj Attari of Indian Polo Association who were also part of the group enjoyed the thrill and appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad City Police top cop.

