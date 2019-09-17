Senior IPS officers including VK Singh transferred

By | Published: 7:27 pm 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has transferred four senior IPS officers, including Printing and Stationery Commissioner VK Singh here on Tuesday.

Singh has been requested to take charge as Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) relieving incumbent director Santosh Mehra. Mehra has been requested to report at the DGP’s Office.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Jain had been asked to take full additional charge as Director-General, Fire Services immediately relieving the existing Director-General M. Gopi Krishna.

Gopi Krishna has been asked to take charge as Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter