Senior Maoist couple surrenders before Warangal CP

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Warangal Urban: Top Maoist leader Gandrakoti Mallesham (35) along with his wife Chintha Srilatha (34) has surrendered before the Waranagal police commissioner here on Saturday.

Mallesham alias Mallaiah alias Kiran belonged to Intikanne village of Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district, while Srilatha alias Haima is a native of Rampur village of Kothaguda mandal from the same district.

Presenting the couple before media, police commissioner V Ravinder said that Mallesham was working as the divisional committee member as well as the incharge of the central regional bureau communication, and Srilatha was working as the divisional committee member of the Dandakaranya Special Zone committee.

“Mallaesham joined the Maoist party in 2003 after being encouraged by Narsampet squad’s secretary Bharatakka. He worked as a medical practitioner as well as teacher in the party some time,” the CP said and added that he suffered severe injuries in Oddugudem encounter in 2004 and got treatment secretly in Warangal.

However, he rejoined the banned outfit in 2005. “He married Srilatha, who was the member of the Narsampet squad, in 2006 when he was area committee member. However, the couple moved to Chattisgarh State as the party lost support from the people in Telangana.

“Mallesham’s father Penataia alias Narayana, also worked for the Maoists party in the weapon manufacturing unit and he was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police and sent to Bhopal jail in 2006. Mallesham’s elder brother Kumaraswamy alias also worked for the party and was killed in Kaukonda encounter in 2000,” the CP added.

Srilatha joined the Maoist party in 2004 and worked for the Narsampet squad for some time. Both of them were involved in several criminal cases including murder cases. While Mallesham is carrying Rs four lakh reward on his head, Srilatha carrying Rs one lakh reward.

Police commissioner has handed over Rs 5,000 each as immediate help to the couple. Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy, who reportedly played a key role in the surrender of the couple, was present at the press meet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter