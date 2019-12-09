Senior Maoist leader Ramanna dies of heart attack in Bastar

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: A member of the all powerful Central Committee of the CPI Maoist, Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna died of a heart attack in Bastar forests of Chhattisgarh, according to information trickling from the forest areas on Monday.

The Maoist party has not made any statement on his death, but police sources said it was confirmed that the senior most naxalite leader has died.

Ramanna, in addition to being the Central Committee member, is also the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC). He was drafted into the Central Committee in 2014. Ramanna hails from Bekkal village of Maddur mandal in Siddipet district and had been underground for a long time. He is believed to be about 56 years old.

His wife Sodi Idime alias Savitri is also an underground Maoist leader and is the secretary of the Kistaram Area Committee in Bastar. Their son, Srikanth alias Ranjit also works in the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion. Ramanna’s brother Parasharamulu was also a naxalite leader and was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Nekkonda police station limits in 1994. Incidentally his wife, also a naxalite, was too killed in the same exchange of fire.

By virtue of heading the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, he was overseeing the Maoist movement which is very strong in Bastar forests of Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli, a part of Maharashtra.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .