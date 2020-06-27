Hyderabad: Senior Muslim cleric Maulana Naseeruddin passes away

By | Published: 10:23 am

Hyderabad: Muslim cleric and president of Wahadat-e-Islam, Maulana Naseeruddin, 70, passed away after a brief illness at his house on Saturday morning. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Maulana Naseeruddin was the founder president of Wahadat-e-Islam. His organization was also part of the Joint Action Committee against CAA, NRC and NPA.

According to family members, he was suffering from fever for the last one week and was under treatment. He passed away around 7 a.m on Saturday.

The last prayers will be held Dargah Ujaleshah mosque at 2 pm on Saturday and the body will be laid to rest at the adjoining burial ground.

Maulana Naseeruddin was arrested by the Gujarat police in connection with a criminal conspiracy case. He was later acquitted of the charges and released.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .