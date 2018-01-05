Senior National Kabaddi Ch’ship: Karnataka oust Uttarakhand, enter semis

By | P Sujay Gaurav | Published: 1:07 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Karnataka put in a five star performance to defeat Uttarakhand 51-31 and make it to the semifinals of the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli on Thursday.

If the pre-quarters was all about the Pardeep Narwal show, then this match was all about Prashanth Kumar Rai. Prashanth, along with raider Sukesh Hegde, troubled the Uttarakhand defence. Pardeep Narwal was trapped early and his team looked weak in his absence.

Nitin Rawal had to step in to the attacker’s role and get the points for Uttarakhand. However, the scoreboard read 20-9 in favour of Karnataka with Uttarakhand getting all out twice by then.

The scoreboard kept ticking in favour of Karnataka as Prashanth continued to rack up the points. At halftime, the scoreboard read 33-14 with Karnataka firmly in the driver’s seat.

Karnataka put up a dominant show in the second half too as Sukesh starred for them as Uttarakhand surrendered meekly. In one final act of defiance, Narwal went in to raid and inflicted the all out for Karnataka. And that was that as the referee blew his full time whistle with Karnataka inflicting a huge 20-point defeat on Uttarakhand. Prashanth Kumar Rai finished the game with 20 raid points.

In the other quarterfinal match, Maharashtra defeated Rahul Chaudhari’s Uttar Pradesh 44-36 with Nitin Madane starring for the winners.

Results: Karnataka bt Uttarakhand 51-31, Maharashtra bt Uttar Pradesh 44-36.