Senior police officials supervising probe in explosion at Rajendranagar

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar and other senior officials are supervising the probe in the explosion that left a 30 year old man battling for life at Rajendranagar.

Teams of Octopus, Intelligence Security Wing apart from Cyberabad police have rushed to the spot for investigation.

According to the police, the explosion occurred near PVNR pillar no 276 when the man tried to open a small container when it exploded and left him seriously injured.

The explosion took place on a deserted footpath on the Rajendranagar-Aramghar road at around 10.30 am. Due to the impact of the explosion, a crater was formed.

On receipt of information the police reached the spot and took up investigation. Police suspect the box might have contained some chemical substance which was discarded after expiry date.

