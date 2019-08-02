Senior Telugu actor Devadas Kanakala no more

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Senior actor and television artiste Devadas Kanakala passed away following a brief illness here on Friday. He was 74.

Devadas was undergoing treatment at KIMS for quite some time. An alumnus of the Pune Film Institute, Devadas has acted in several Telugu movies.

Born on July 30, 1945, in Yanam of Andhra Pradesh, Devadas was passionate about cinema from a very young age.

In his latter years, Devadas spent his time training young and aspiring actors through the film institute he founded in the city. Some of his popular movies were ‘Chali Cheemalu’, ‘Gang Leader’, ‘Nagamalli’, ‘Ammo Okato Thareeku’ and ‘Sirisiri Muvva’, among others.

He is survived by son and actor Rajeev Kanakala, and, daughter Sri Lakshmi Kanakala, while his wife Lakshmi Devi Kanakala passed away last year.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a condolence message, said the death of Devadas, who trained several actors through his film institute, would leave a great void in the Telugu film industry.

