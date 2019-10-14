Senior women T20 challenge: Baroda eves beat Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: Opener BD Surti scored an attacking 74 while T Pathan (4/19) and Radha P Yadav (3/15) ran through Hyderabad batters as Baroda recorded a 25-run victory in the first group match of the Senior women T20 challenge at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Mumbai on Monday.

Hyderabad side which chose to field had no answers to BD Surti who smashed ten fours and two sixes in her 62-ball knock. The remaining batters did not make any significant contribution as Baroda reached 141/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging total, Hyderabad got off to a decent start with openers SK Sravanthi Naidu (34) and K Anitha (14) adding 47 runs in 7.3 overs. However, wickets began to tumble as Hyderabad slipped to 84/5 in 15 overs. With the required rate climbing up, Hyderabad lost momentum and managed to score 116/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Baroda 141/6 in 20 overs (BD Surti 74, Sravanthi Naidu 2/12, G Trisha 2/23) bt Hyderabad 116/9 in 20 overs (Sravanthi Naidu 34, T Pathan 4/19, Radha P Yadav 3/15).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .