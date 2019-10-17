Senior women T20 Trophy: Hyderabad eves thrash Nagaland

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women defeated Nagaland by eight wickets in the Group C match of the Senior women T20 Trophy at BKC Ground, Mumbai on Thursday.

Batting first, Nagaland made 97/3 in 20 overs with opener Faisal Khan impressing with a 63-ball 61-run knock. Hyderabad bowlers, including EC Maheshwari (3-1-2-1), restricted the flow of runs as Nagaland set up a below-par total.

Hyderabad women made light work of the target as they cruised home in 14.1 overs with the loss of two wickets. Sravanthi Naidu top-scored with 39 runs.

Brief scores: Nagaland women 97/3 in 20 overs (Faisal Khal 61) lost to Hyderabad women 98/2 in 14.1 overs (Sravanthi Naidu 39).

