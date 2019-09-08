Senior Zonals one-day tournament from Monday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: What could be a pleasing sight to the cricket followers in the new season is the conduct of the local matches by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The three-day leagues, under-19 matches and one-day league-cum-knock-out matches have been held on schedule and completed.

The last season’s senior selection committee of Noel David (chairman), Vijay Mohanraj, Noshir Mehta, Vivek Jaisimha and Arvind Shetty, who have been asked by the HCA CoA to select the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, went one step further by initiating the idea of holding Senior Zonal championship. Coined as HCA Challenger tournament, it will be held from September 9 to 13 and will serve as selection process for the Hazare tournament.

Four teams will play in the round-robin league format at NFC and ECIL grounds. According to David, the players were selected based on their performances in the local leagues and one-day matches. “We ensured that there is free and fair selections. The top performers in different categories were given the preference. We want to build a strong team,” he said.

Ambati Rayudu, who has decided to come out of retirement, will be available from the second round league matches. However, fast bowler Mohd Siraj is busy with India A one-day matches against the visiting South Africa A team while opener Thakur Tilak Verma is with India under-19 team that is touring Sri Lanka.

The tournament has, however, run into controversy as eight district associations’ representatives deciding to sit in protest at ECIL grounds on Monday. They have alleged that there is complete ignorance of district players in selections to zonal teams. They said the selectors have not selected the district players despite their good performances in the league matches. They will also be giving a representation to CoA and CEO followed by a complaint to HCA ombudsman on the irregularities of the selectors.

HCA Red: B Sandeep (C), C Shashidhar Reddy, J Mallikarjun, Shreyas Vala, Mir Jaweed Ali, Ajay Dev Goud, Tanay Tyagarajan, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi, Ashish Srivastav, Karthikeya Kak, Sai Pragnay Reddy, T Santosh Goud, VL Sashank.

HCA Blue: Tanmay Agarwal (C), M Abhirath Reddy, A Varun Goud, Md Junaid Ali, Vaishnav Reddy, K Sumanth, CV Milind, C Hitesh Yadav, Saaketh Sai Ram, G Aniketh Reddy, Y Shravan Kumar, Vikram Naik, Rakshann Reddy.

HCA Green: Himalay Agarwal (C), K Rohit Rayudu, KSK Chaitanya, Sai Vikas Reddy, YL Chaitanya Krishna, T Ravi Teja, Akash Bhandari, Divesh Singh, Mohit Soni, Rajamani Prasad, M Sai Shravan, A Sai Pranay, TP Anirudh.

HCA Yellow: Syed Mehdi Hasan (C), PS Chaitanya Reddy, Rishiket Sisodia, Ammar Ayub, P Nitish Reddy, Mohul Bowmick, Mickil Jaiswal, Syed Askari, Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mudassar, Mohd Abdul Adnan, Yash Gupta, S Praneet Raj.

Schedule: Sept 9: HCA Red vs HCA Blue (NFC), HCA Green vs HCA Yellow (ECIL); Sept 10: HCA Red vs HCA Yellow (NFC), HCA Blue vs HCA Green (ECIL); Sept 11: HCA Yellow vs HCA Blue (NFC); HCA Red vs HCA Green (ECIL); Sept 13: Final (Uppal Stadium).

