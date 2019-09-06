Senior Zonals one-day tournament from Sept 9

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: In what could be a pleasing sight to the cricket followers in the new season is conduct of the local matches by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The three-day leagues or the under-19 matches or one-day league-cum-knock-out matches have been held on schedule and completed.

The last season’s senior selection committee of Noel David (chairman), Vijay Mohanraj, Noshir Mehta, Vivek Jaisimha and Arvind Shetty, who have been asked by the HCA CoA to select the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, went one step further by initiating the idea of holding Senior Zonal championship. Coined as HCA Challenger tournament, it will be held from September 9 to 11 and will serve as selection process for the Hazare tournament.

Four teams will play in the round-robin league format at NFC and ECIL grounds. According to David, the players were selected based on their performances in the local leagues and one-day matches. “We ensured that there is free and fair selections. The top performers in different categories were given the preference. We want to build a strong team,’’ he said.

Ambati Rayudu, who has decided to come out of retirement, will be available from the second round league matches. However, fast bowler Mohd Siraj is busy with India A one-day matches against the visiting South Africa A team while opener Thakur Tilak Verma is with India under-19 team that is touring Sri Lanka.

Teams

HCA Red: B Sandeep (captain), G Shashidhar Reddy, J Mallikarjun (wk), Shreyas Vats, Mir Jaweed Ali, Ajay Dev Goud, Tanay Tyagarajan, Abdul Elia Ai Qureshi, Ashish Srivastav, Karthikeya Kak, Pragnay Reddy, Santosh Goud, VL Shashank.

HCA Blue: Tanmay Agarwal (captain), M Abhirath Reddy, A Varun Goud, Md Junaid Ali, Vaishnav Reddy, K Sumanth, CV Milind, C Hitesh Yadav, Saketh Sai Ram, G Aniketh Reddy, Y Shravan, Vikram Naik, Rakshann Readdi.

HCA Green: Himalay Agarwal (captain), K Rohit Rayudu, KSK Chaitanya, Sai Vikas Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, T Ravi Teja, Akash Bhandari, Divesh Singh, Mohit Soni, Rajamani Prasad, M Sai Shravan, Faisal Alvi, M Ravi Kiran.

HCA Yellow: Akshath Reddy (captain), PS Chaitanya Reddy, Rishiket Sisodia, Chandan Sahani, P Nitish Reddy, Mohul Bhowmick, Mickll Jaiswal, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Srinivas Yadav, Md Mudassir, Mohd Abdul Adan, Yash Gupta and S Praneet Raj.

Schedule: Sept 9: HCA Red vs HCA Blue (NFC), HCA Green vs HCA Yellow (ECIL); Sept 10: HCA Red vs HCA Yellow (NFC), HCA Blue vs HCA Green (ECIL); Sept 11: HCA Yellow vs HCA Blue (NFC); HCA Red vs HCA Green (ECIL).

