Sennheiser launches two new headphones in India

New Delhi: German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched its two new around-ear Bluetooth headphones HD 450BT and HD 350BT in India.

The new closed-back wireless headphones Sennheiser HD 450BT is priced at Rs 14,990 and HD 350BT at Rs 7,490.

The headphones aims to offer a 30-hour battery life and instant voice assistant access. The HD 450BT also features active noise cancellation.

“At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, we aim to provide consumers an enhanced audio experience every day. We look forward to seeing how our consumers here take to it,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said in a statement.

The headphone comes with the latest wireless technology including Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC, AptX and AptX low latency for perfect audio synchronization with video.

For added versatility, the HD 450BT can also be used in wired mode.

They also come with a dedicated voice assistant button which enables voice interaction with Siri or Google Assistant at a touch, while intuitive physical buttons on the earcups make it easy to control music and calls.

These products will be available on online platform such as Amazon, Flipkart, company’s own website and other leading electronic retail outlets in India.