Sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda unveils ‘Arere Arere’ song

Hyderabad: ‘Panchathantram’, starring ‘Kala Brahma’ Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, young hero Rahul Vijay and ‘Mathu Vadalara’ fame Naresh Agasthya, is produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.

A song titled ‘Arere Arere’ from the movie was just unveiled by sensational hero Vijay Deverakonda on his social media handles. Composed by Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj, the song has been sung by Chinmayi Sripada and SP Charan. It is written by Kittu Vissapragada.

Speaking about the song, producers Srujan Yarabolu and Akhilesh Vardhan said, “Wedding songs have had a special place in Telugu cinema. They have impressed the Telugu audience time and again. ‘Arere Arere’, the latest lyrical video from our movie, is the kind of song that music lovers have been missing. Its lyrics, music and freshness will surely take them down a nostalgic path.

The previous song, ‘Ye Ragamo’, has clicked well with the listeners. This is a special film wherec garu, who has done several rib-tickling roles, is going to be seen in a new avatar. Besides being a comedian, there is an amazing actor in him. He is someone who has acted in more than 1,000 films. Our film is currently in the post-production phase. We will be announcing the release date of ‘Panchathantram’ soon.”

While Raj K Nalli is the cinematographer, dialogues are penned by Harsha Pulipaka.