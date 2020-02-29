Sensex crash wipes off Rs 5.45 lakh crore

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Sensex logged its second-biggest one-day fall in history on Friday as concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus triggered a global sell-off. Global markets sank deeper into the red, posting their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The crash wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 5,45,452.52 crore, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 1,46,94,571.56 crore. During the week, Sensex plunged 2,872.83 points or 6.97 per cent, and the Nifty tumbled 879.10 or 7.27 per cent.

According to analysts, markets are increasingly getting worried about the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across geographies and the consequent economic fallout. The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. As far as the stock markets are concerned, volatility is expected to continue even in India since markets are largely integrated with the rest of the world, Assocham secretary general, Deepak Sood told Telangana Today. He added, “The Indian economy in some ways gets contrarian, and a positive spin off is in the form of crash in crude oil prices. With crude being the largest import item for India, our current account situation would be far better off. Reduction in imports from China would also help local manufacturers ramp up production and maybe, rediscover pricing power.” On the gold prices front, Sood says, gold being a safe haven would see rise in global demand and prices as and when uncertainties increase.

All other asset classes appear vulnerable in times of global uncertainty. While it is difficult to say, how long the disease outbreak will continue to impact economies and financial markets, since the coronavirus is now spreading outside China and several countries such as South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy are reporting increased number of cases, he points out.

