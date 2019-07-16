Sensex crosses 39,000 mark, metal and PSU banks gain

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices traded slightly higher during early hours on Tuesday as traders awaited more corporate earnings scheduled to be announced in coming weeks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up 113 points at 39,010 while the Nifty 50 gained 40 points to 11,629. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green except for auto, IT and pharma. Nifty metal and PSU banks showed most gains.

Among stocks, Tata Motors was up 1.6 per cent at Rs 163.55 per share. Power utility major NTPC gained 1.5 per cent, ONGC by 1.4 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.3 per cent and Vedanta 1.2 per cent.

However, Tata Consultancy Services dropped by 1.5 per cent and Indiabulls Housing Finance by 1.4 per cent. Wipro, UPL and Bajaj Auto too were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, major Asian equity indices moved higher as investors awaited US retail sales data and corporate earnings to gauge the state of the world’s biggest economy.

Though Japanese Nikkei saw profit booking, the Hang Seng and Shanghai markets both traded in the green.