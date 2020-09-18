Sensex drops 134 pts; financial stocks drag

After swinging 564.69 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 134.03 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,845.82

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex ended 134 points lower on Friday, dragged by losses in financial stocks amid mixed global cues. After swinging 564.69 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 134.03 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,845.82.

The NSE Nifty fell 11.15 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 11,504.95. HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Titan, SBI, HUL, HDFC and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and PowerGrid were among the gainers.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while most stock exchanges in Europe were trading with a negative bias. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at $43.47 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar.

