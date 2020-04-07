Sensex, Nifty log best single session

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Mumbai: Indian market gauges Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest one-day gains ever in absolute terms on Tuesday, tracking global peers amid signs that the Covid-19 pandemic may be peaking in some of the hard-hit countries.

Beginning the holiday-truncated week on a high note, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 2,476.26 points or 8.97 per cent to settle the day at 30,067.21; while the NSE barometer Nifty zoomed 708.40 points or 8.76 per cent to close at 8,792.20 — the best session ever for both indices in absolute terms and the biggest since May 2009 in percentage wise.

In the Sensex pack, all 30 shares ended in the green with 14 of them gaining over 10 per cent. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer surging over 22 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech and Nestle India.

All sectoral indices ended higher, with BSE bankex, energy, auto, telecom, teck, FMCG and metal indices rallying up to 10.70 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 5.40 per cent. The market rally added added Rs 7.9 lakh crore to the capitalization of BSE-listed companies.

“Indian markets opened on a positive note following upbeat global cues in Asian markets as there was some decline witnessed in new COVID-19 cases globally and hopes of the pandemic peaking out gathered pace,” said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

The Indian market got further boost from reports that the Finance Ministry is working on a second relief package for the Indian economy to mitigate negative impact due to COVID-19, he said. Buyoed by positive sentiment, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.48 per cent to USD 33.87 per barrel on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

The Indian rupee also surged by 49 paise to close at 75.64 against the US dollar.

On the global market front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 per cent and benchmark exchanges in Europe were trading up to 4 per cent higher. Global stocks followed up on Wall Street’s Monday rally amid continued signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in a number of hard-hit places.

Many other analysts said the Indian bourses surged in sync with global markets led by positive news of flattening of curve of new cases reported in Italy, France, Germany and death tolls easing in world’s hotspots like Spain and Italy.

Investors also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion that all ministries must prepare “business continuity plans” post-April 14. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed over 74,000, and though the numbers are still rising in many parts, some flattening of the curve in some of the hard-hit nations has led to hope. In India, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421.

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.71 lakh cr as markets recover

New Delhi: Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped Rs 7,71,377 crore as markets bounced back after two days of fall, tracking a broad-based rally in global equities. The Sensex gained 2,476.26 points to close at 30,067.21 after resuming trading on Tuesday.

Following rise in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 7,71,377.02 crore to Rs 1,16,38,099.98 crore. Equity markets were closed on Monday for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’.

“The bears loosened their grip on the Indian markets on Tuesday as the indices clocked their biggest single-day gain in over a decade. Tracking the buoyant global cues as there are signs of COVID-19 plateauing in certain parts of the globe, the Nifty ended higher by 8.8 per cent at 8,792 points,” Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research), Religare Broking Ltd, said.

“Indian equities are significantly up today (on Tuesday), following positive cues from global markets, consecutive days of decline in intensity of COVID-19 cases and reports from the banking sector on healthy growth in advances as well as comfortable deposit position.

“However, this big up move is on a smaller base vis-à-vis where markets were around three months back,” said Amar Ambani, senior president and head of research, YES Securities. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose by 5.40 per cent and 4.13 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices on the BSE also closed with gains led by bank, energy, telecom and healthcare indices.

Rupee surges 49 paise to end at 75.64

Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday surged by 49 paise to close at 75.64 against the US dollar, following a rally in stock markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.92 and gained further ground to touch the day’s high of 75.60. The Indian unit finally settled at 75.64, registering a rise of 49 paise over its previous close.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the timing of market hours for call money market, government securities market, currency market from April 7 to April 17 (from 10 am to 2 pm) following the unprecedented situation that has emerged due to the spread of coronavirus.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Traders said investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,960.97 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.54 per cent to USD 33.56 per barrel. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.56 per cent down at 100.12.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.8276 and for rupee/euro at 82.2168. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.8816 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.27. “Recent appreciation seems like a short-term breather for the rupee, considering a rebound in global and local equities has calmed investors’ nerves a bit. However, the bias still remains downwards, considering weak sentiments and that the impact of the virus will be felt in the coming quarters,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Sachdeva further said “for now, the rupee bulls can contend with the fact that the unit hasn’t breached the crucial level of 76.25. Broadly, the rupee is likely to trade in the 75.40-76.25 band in the near term. If 76.25 mark is breached, rupee looks poised to depreciate towards 77.50 eventually.” “For time being we can see time and price correction looking at the risk-on mood back after the number of cases is lowering and medical treatment successful. Many equity indices have jumped 5-10 per cent in just a couple of days,” said Devarsh Vakil, Head – Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities said.

