Sensex soars 700 points, NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rallied 700 points on Thursday following gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank despite weak cues from global markets.

After starting on a tepid note, the 30-share benchmark gained momentum in late-afternoon trade to close at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 210.50 points, or 2.13 per cent, to 10,091.65.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing over 5 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, HUL, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ONGC and Maruti were among the laggards.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled with losses, while Shanghai closed in the positive territory. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures inched up 0.76 per cent to $41.02 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note, registering a rise of just 2 paise to 76.14 against the US dollar.