Sensitisation workshop conducted for railway catering staff in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: A workshop on ‘Hygiene and cleanliness of catering staff’ was organised by the Commercial Department of Secunderabad Division, South Central Railway on Saturday.

Around 180 participants including catering contractors, vendors, cooking staff, cleaning staff, pantry car staff and train side vending staff of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation were sensitized during the workshop.

Addressing the catering staff, Anand Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad recalled that in olden days railway stations used to be famous for availability of some particular food items or the other and passengers used to look forward for the arrival of the train at that particular station, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter