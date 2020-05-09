Seoul shuts nightclubs as virus spreads

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Seoul: Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars, and discos after dozens of infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines.

The measures imposed by Mayor Park Won-soon on Saturday came after the national government urged entertainment venues around the nation to close or otherwise enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees to wear masks.

Park said that the entry bans on the facilities will be maintained until the city concludes the infections risks as meaningfully lowered.

South Korea has reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scramble to trace contacts after detecting a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.

While the KCDC didn’t immediately release specific details, most of the new cases were likely linked to the nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon leisure district, which was brought to a sudden standstill Friday night following reports of the transmissions.

Officials on Friday said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three Itaewon clubs on Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday.

The infections raised concern about a broader spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun in a virus meeting on Saturday said the government will employ “all available resources” to find and isolate virus carriers. Officials have also issued a month-long administrative order advising nightclubs, hostess bars and other similar facilities nationwide to close.

Fewer cases in previous weeks had allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and schedule a phased reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors returning next Wednesday.