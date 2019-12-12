Sepak takraw Championship: Telangana boys lose in summit clash

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana boys went down in straight sets to Delhi in the final of the of 23rd Junior National Sepak takraw Championship at Victory playground Indoor stadium on Thursday. They lost 14-21, 9-21, 7-21, 10-21 in a lopsided match.

Meanwhile in girls category, Nagaland emerged champions defeating Odisha 4-0.

Results: Delhi bt Telangana 4-0 (21-14, 21-9; 21-7, 21-10); Semifinals: Delhi bt Bihar 4-0 (21-5, 21-8; 21-8, 21-19); Telangana bt AP 4-2 (6-21, 21-11, 21-15; 14-21, 21-15, 21-16);

Girls Final: Nagaland bt Odisha 4-0 (21-16, 21-7; 21-9, 21-12); Semifinals: Odisha bt Goa 4-1 (21-13, 15-21, 22-20; 21-18, 21-14); Nagaland bt Bihar 4-0 (21-12, 21-14; 21-6, 21-17).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter