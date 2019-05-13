Separate polling station to be set up to help tribals of Dandepalli in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:32 am

Mancherial: Collector Bharathi Hollikeri said a polling station would be set up for tribals of Vanduruguda village in Dandepalli at a location close to the village.

The District Collector visited the village on Monday after the residents of the hamlet declared that they would boycott elections because the polling station was arranged at a distant place.

Hollikeri said steps were being taken to solve problems faced by the tribals. She suggested them to exercise their franchise and promised to address their problems by speaking to officials concerned.

She said participation in elections would help them achieve better development.